Monarch Capital Management Inc. Makes New $243,000 Investment in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 103.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,950,000 after purchasing an additional 55,951 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 9,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 334,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,166,000 after buying an additional 20,677 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Northland Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $105.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.47.

CHKP stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.87. The company had a trading volume of 240,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.20. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $98.57 and a 1-year high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.53 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 40.99%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

