Monarch Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PPL by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PPL traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.13. 1,380,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,183,203. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.51. PPL Corp has a 1 year low of $27.31 and a 1 year high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 22.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Philip Swift sold 3,782 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $114,443.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on PPL from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated an “average” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $31.00 price target on PPL and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

