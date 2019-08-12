Monarch Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. AFLAC accounts for approximately 1.7% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in AFLAC by 8.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 167,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,198,000 after buying an additional 13,349 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AFLAC by 12.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,235,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,766,000 after buying an additional 696,326 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 6.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 211,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 2.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 329,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFL stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,203,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,517. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. AFLAC Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Raymond James lowered shares of AFLAC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AFLAC from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of AFLAC from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.57 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.62.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 5,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $274,890.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,468.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,480 shares of company stock worth $5,514,990 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

