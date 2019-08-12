Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $90.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MNRO. BidaskClub upgraded Monro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. CL King restated a hold rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer cut Monro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Monro to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.78.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,047. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Monro has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $89.72.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Monro had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $317.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Monro’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Monro will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Maureen Mulholland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald Glickman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total value of $255,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,078 shares in the company, valued at $15,422,413.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,500 shares of company stock worth $1,152,285 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNRO. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 60.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 1.7% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 6.2% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.