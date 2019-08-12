Monroe Bank & Trust MI Has $1.44 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Monroe Bank & Trust MI trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the period. Monroe Bank & Trust MI’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 439.2% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 36.0% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 24.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,959,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,260,842. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Several equities analysts have commented on T shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.72.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

