Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) Given a $17.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 target price on Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Montage Resources from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of Montage Resources from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Montage Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Montage Resources from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.83.

Montage Resources stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.40. The company had a trading volume of 411,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,980. Montage Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $118.96 million, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.62.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.44. Montage Resources had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $155.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.23 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Montage Resources will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John K. Reinhart bought 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Oleg E. Tolmachev bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $25,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $85,035 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Montage Resources during the first quarter worth $27,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Montage Resources in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Montage Resources in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Montage Resources in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Montage Resources in the second quarter valued at $71,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

