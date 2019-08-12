Moog Inc (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) Plans Dividend of $0.25

Moog Inc (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) declared a dividend on Friday, July 26th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of MOG/A traded down $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,372 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.03.

Separately, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moog in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

