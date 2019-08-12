Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) a $16.00 Price Target

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) received a $16.00 price target from equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.12% from the stock’s current price.

CYTK has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

CYTK stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.32. The company had a trading volume of 311,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,056. The company has a market capitalization of $786.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.60. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 405.45% and a negative net margin of 308.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $65,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,880.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,500 shares of company stock worth $176,535. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 6.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 7.7% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

