Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) a $60.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

GBT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $110.00 price target on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GBT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.85. 437,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.79 and a quick ratio of 14.51. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.57.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

Read More: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.