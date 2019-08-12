Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) a $89.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price target on Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NTRS. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $97.00 price target (down previously from $107.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Northern Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.78.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Shares of NTRS stock traded down $1.46 on Friday, reaching $87.99. The stock had a trading volume of 917,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,050. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $109.72.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. Northern Trust had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.66%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $1,056,113.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Biff Bowman sold 46,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $4,288,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,567 shares of company stock worth $10,639,832. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 288.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 72,300 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 553,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,838,000 after acquiring an additional 15,661 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1,393.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.