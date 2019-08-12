Morgan Stanley Analysts Give PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) a $141.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a $141.00 price target on PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PNC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.41.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,896,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,547. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $108.45 and a one year high of $147.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This is an increase from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Stacy M. Juchno sold 710 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $100,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,327.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 75,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $10,547,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 657,179 shares in the company, valued at $92,419,082.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,242 shares of company stock worth $19,853,468. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,267,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,040,000 after acquiring an additional 407,250 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,547,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,356,000 after purchasing an additional 323,714 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,353,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,982,000 after purchasing an additional 357,041 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,981,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,594,000 after purchasing an additional 41,309 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,701,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,399,000 after purchasing an additional 208,959 shares during the period. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

