Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) a $16.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RF. Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Macquarie cut shares of Regions Financial from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Regions Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RF traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,521,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,144,310. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.37 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 50,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 150,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 62,247 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in Regions Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 48,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. American Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Regions Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,774,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,761,000 after acquiring an additional 99,218 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.