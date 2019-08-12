Morgan Stanley Reiterates $20.00 Price Target for Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) has been assigned a $20.00 target price by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VIRT. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

VIRT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.13. 80,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,587. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $29.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of -0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.62.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.11). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $176,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 211.7% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,129,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,600 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Virtu Financial by 40.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,767,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,638 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Virtu Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,540,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,584,000 after acquiring an additional 12,061 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 19.6% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,214,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,455,000 after buying an additional 199,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 668,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

