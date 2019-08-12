Morgan Stanley Reiterates $41.00 Price Target for Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK)

Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 target price on Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon to $52.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine cut Bank of New York Mellon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of New York Mellon from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.64.

BK stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.37. 4,081,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,410,130. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.07. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $42.13 and a fifty-two week high of $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.94 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $14,882,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 539,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,184,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William M. Daley bought 11,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.93 per share, with a total value of $509,955.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,721,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,675,000 after acquiring an additional 655,356 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,795,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,712,000 after acquiring an additional 145,787 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4,919.9% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,207,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,512 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,001,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,353,000 after acquiring an additional 129,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.6% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,550,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,439,000 after acquiring an additional 185,144 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

