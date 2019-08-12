Morneau Shepell (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC reissued their buy rating on shares of Morneau Shepell (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports.

OTCMKTS:MSIXF remained flat at $$23.07 during trading hours on Friday. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200. Morneau Shepell has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $23.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.00.

Morneau Shepell Company Profile

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

