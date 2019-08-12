MOWI ASA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Trading Down 0.4%

MOWI ASA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.04 and last traded at $25.12, approximately 7,634 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 15,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.22.

The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.59.

About MOWI ASA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MHGVY)

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

