MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Buys 598 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.8% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 47,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 14,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 9,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 37,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,423,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,834,297. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.34. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.84.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

