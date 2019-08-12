MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15,806.8% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,931,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after buying an additional 6,887,491 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,489.1% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 545,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,358,000 after buying an additional 511,356 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13,477.1% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,910,000 after buying an additional 314,420 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,872,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,358,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,637,000 after buying an additional 204,138 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.47. The stock had a trading volume of 19,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,746. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $124.85 and a 12 month high of $170.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.32.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.