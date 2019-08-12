Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Acquires 150 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,270 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Adobe by 77,287.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the software company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 647,669 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in Adobe by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,659,090 shares of the software company’s stock worth $708,621,000 after acquiring an additional 524,827 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Adobe by 32,652.7% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 455,263 shares of the software company’s stock worth $121,314,000 after acquiring an additional 453,873 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Adobe by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 742,342 shares of the software company’s stock worth $197,827,000 after acquiring an additional 437,154 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Adobe by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,107,456 shares of the software company’s stock worth $295,127,000 after acquiring an additional 359,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $5.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $289.78. The company had a trading volume of 833,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $144.55 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $301.74. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $204.95 and a fifty-two week high of $313.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.82, for a total transaction of $809,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,582,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,832 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $859,115.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,627 shares of company stock worth $8,638,724. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.69.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

