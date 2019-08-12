Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Boosts Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $870,000. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of PM traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.15. The company had a trading volume of 138,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,430,685. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PM has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays raised Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Philip Morris International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.92.

In related news, VP Michael R. Kunst acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.74 per share, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.