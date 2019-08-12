Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Cuts Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan decreased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MS. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

NYSE:MS traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.43. 369,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,163,575. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $36.74 and a 1 year high of $50.42.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.37%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

