Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $1.84 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 12,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ITW traded down $0.74 on Monday, hitting $148.79. The company had a trading volume of 53,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,866. The stock has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.75 and a 52 week high of $160.78.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Steven L. Martindale sold 48,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $7,579,197.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,179,030.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Randall J. Scheuneman sold 14,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total transaction of $2,242,188.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,244,122.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,878 shares of company stock valued at $11,313,386. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup set a $161.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $134.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.33.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

