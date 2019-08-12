Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $2.10 Million Position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $606,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,040,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,240,000 after acquiring an additional 215,556 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,497,000 after acquiring an additional 171,485 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

In related news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 6,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $254,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $421,470.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert G. Painter sold 5,300 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $233,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,670,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,230 shares of company stock worth $1,551,488. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Trimble stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.31. 32,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,475. Trimble Inc has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $46.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.41.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $855.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

See Also: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.