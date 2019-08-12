Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $2.33 Million Stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Steris were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steris during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steris during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steris by 10,733.3% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steris during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Steris by 27.7% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Steris news, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 119,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $15,774,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.78, for a total transaction of $15,557,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 358,895 shares of company stock worth $50,525,195 over the last 90 days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE STE traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,515. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.92. Steris PLC has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $154.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Steris had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $696.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Steris’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

STE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Steris from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Steris from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Steris from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Steris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.20.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

