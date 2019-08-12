Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Increases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 247.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,920 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,440 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 4,779 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,961,935 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $323,740,000 after acquiring an additional 151,669 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 16,961 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price target on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.38.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.77. 1,905,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,482,599. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $103.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.05 and a fifty-two week high of $129.34.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

In other American Express news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 101,964 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $12,230,581.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 258,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,060,812.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 6,500 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $799,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,830.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,548 shares of company stock valued at $22,910,322 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

