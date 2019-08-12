Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Purchases 2,940 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE:KO traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.11. 3,192,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,057,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.27. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $44.25 and a one year high of $54.82. The firm has a market cap of $229.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $466,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,622.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Francisco Crespo sold 125,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $6,297,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,631 shares in the company, valued at $9,331,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 345,855 shares of company stock worth $17,516,258. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.