Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 650 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 98,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,938,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,126,000. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $5.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $201.69. The stock had a trading volume of 105,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,808. The company has a market cap of $74.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $151.70 and a twelve month high of $245.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.33.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.45%.

In other news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $671,454.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

