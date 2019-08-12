Myer (ASX:MYR) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.54

Myer Holdings Ltd (ASX:MYR) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and traded as low as $0.50. Myer shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 936,449 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $418.85 million and a P/E ratio of 15.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.53.

Myer Company Profile (ASX:MYR)

Myer Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates department stores in Australia. The company offers products in various categories that include women's wear; men's wear; youth wear; children's wear; intimate apparel; beauty, fragrance, and cosmetics; homewares; electrical goods; toys; footwear, handbags, and accessories; and general merchandise.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Myer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.