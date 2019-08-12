Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MYL. UBS Group cut their target price on Mylan to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.50 target price on shares of Mylan in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mylan from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James set a $31.00 price objective on Mylan and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Mylan in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.43.

NASDAQ MYL traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,997,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,972,037. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.03. Mylan has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $39.59.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mylan will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Mark acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.97 per share, with a total value of $83,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Coury acquired 49,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,171.54. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 947,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000,711.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYL. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Mylan by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mylan in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mylan by 22.8% during the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 64,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Mylan by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 228,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mylan by 44.4% in the first quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 21,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

