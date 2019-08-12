Myomo (NASDAQ:MYO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Myomo (NASDAQ:MYO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02, reports. The business had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million.

NASDAQ:MYO traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.78. 53,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,952. Myomo has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $2.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.77.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a commercial stage medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric braces or orthotics for people suffering with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. It offers MyoPro, a powered upper limb orthosis that supports the arm, as well as restores function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, ALS, or other neuromuscular disease or injury.

