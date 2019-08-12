N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $116.90. N Brown Group shares last traded at $114.60, with a volume of 188,889 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BWNG. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on N Brown Group from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on N Brown Group from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 141.25 ($1.85).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 123.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.29. The firm has a market cap of $326.79 million and a P/E ratio of -5.59.

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers customers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Fashion World, Figleaves, Marisota, High and Mighty, Ambrose Wilson, Premier Man, Julipa, and House of Bath brands.

