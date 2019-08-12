National Bank Financial Boosts Dream Global REIT (TSE:DRG.UN) Price Target to C$18.00

Dream Global REIT (TSE:DRG.UN) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Dream Global REIT from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Dream Global REIT from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday.

Shares of TSE:DRG.UN traded down C$0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting C$14.29. 229,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.04. Dream Global REIT has a 52-week low of C$11.58 and a 52-week high of C$15.44.

About Dream Global REIT

Dream Global REIT is a real estate investment trust that provides investors with the opportunity to invest in commercial real estate exclusively outside of Canada. Dream Global REIT's portfolio currently consists of approximately 19.9 million square feet of gross leasable area of office, industrial and mixed-use properties across Germany, the Netherlands, Austria and Belgium.

