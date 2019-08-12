Naviaddress (NAVI) Reaches Market Cap of $124,344.00

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One Naviaddress token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Naviaddress has a total market cap of $124,344.00 and $45.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Naviaddress has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $497.26 or 0.04367145 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00044625 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000228 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000976 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Naviaddress Profile

Naviaddress (NAVI) is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Naviaddress Token Trading

Naviaddress can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naviaddress should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Naviaddress using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

