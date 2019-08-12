Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Given a $2.00 Price Target by Maxim Group Analysts

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) received a $2.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 282.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,459. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40.

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter.

In other Navidea Biopharmaceuticals news, major shareholder John K. Jr. Scott bought 4,000,000 shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,113,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,808.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,006,350 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,061.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) by 94.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 90,647 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.