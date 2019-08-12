Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Receives Buy Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $75.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.15.

NASDAQ:NKTR traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.58. 8,190,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,315. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.57. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $69.76. The company has a quick ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 14.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.67.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 354.90% and a negative return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.33 EPS. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen K. Doberstein sold 3,461 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $108,571.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,790.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lutz Lingnau sold 10,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $346,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 253,283 shares of company stock worth $8,356,254. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 150.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1,566.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 476.8% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

