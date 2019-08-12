Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) Announces Earnings Results

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.70 million.

Shares of NEOS stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.82. 357,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,378. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.70. The firm has a market cap of $82.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.19. Neos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $6.30.

Get Neos Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEOS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Neos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Neos Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Neos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Neos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.81.

Neos Therapeutics Company Profile

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Neos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.