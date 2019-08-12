NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Cut to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NTES. BidaskClub lowered NetEase from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NetEase from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. China Renaissance Securities raised NetEase from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NetEase in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $274.60 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $277.34.

Shares of NTES stock traded down $5.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,043. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.91. NetEase has a 52 week low of $184.60 and a 52 week high of $289.68. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.89. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetEase will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 40.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTES. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NetEase by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,958,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,757,000 after purchasing an additional 518,036 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 896,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,233,000 after buying an additional 204,989 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,253,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 689,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,401,000 after buying an additional 45,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 662,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,989,000 after buying an additional 64,076 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

