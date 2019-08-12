Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Price Target Cut to C$0.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NCU remained flat at $C$0.34 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,489. Nevada Copper has a 12-month low of C$0.30 and a 12-month high of C$0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $259.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25.

Nevada Copper Corp., a development stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and other mineral properties in Nevada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. The company holds 100% interest in the Pumpkin Hollow copper property that consists of a contiguous 27 square mile land package comprising private lands, patented, and unpatented mineral claims located in north-western Nevada.

