New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVE. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3,006.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.89. 208,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,921. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.72 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.51.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

