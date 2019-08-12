New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,862 Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,862 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 241.7% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.94.

VEEV stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,455. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 129.74, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. Veeva Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.26 and a fifty-two week high of $176.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.92.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $244.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.69 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $6,693,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.58, for a total transaction of $152,227.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,124,173. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

