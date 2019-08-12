New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Sells 1,308 Shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd makes up 0.5% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 0.4% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 42,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 2.6% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 0.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 41,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

BMV:SHY traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $84.92. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,794. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 52 week low of $1,477.38 and a 52 week high of $1,667.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.62.

