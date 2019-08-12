New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Position Lessened by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,875 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.33% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp worth $45,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EDU has been the topic of several analyst reports. CICC Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.97 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.73.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,712. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.71. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $109.90.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $842.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.78 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

