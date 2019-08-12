New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 721,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 46,117 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 44.1% of New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $122,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 171.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 194.6% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.48.

NYSE BABA traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $158.59. 939,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,112,952. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.30. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $129.77 and a 52-week high of $195.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.82. The company had revenue of $93.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.68 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.72%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

