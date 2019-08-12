New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. Reduces Holdings in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX)

New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. lowered its stake in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the period. LexinFintech makes up 1.0% of New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in LexinFintech by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LX traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $9.95. 5,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,143. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.25. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $14.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.19. LexinFintech had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. China Renaissance Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.60 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.15.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

