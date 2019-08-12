Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Receives $19.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.14.

NWL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,049,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,062,000 after purchasing an additional 390,644 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 25,012,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,699,000 after purchasing an additional 195,076 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 9.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 11,695,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,103,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,388,000 after purchasing an additional 660,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 150.9% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,101,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NWL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.73. 1,335,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,146,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.96.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.