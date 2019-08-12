Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Buys New Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 282,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,000. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 0.1% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned about 0.14% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $78,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,043. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.52. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65.

