Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Increases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Citigroup by 257.4% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of C traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.39. 877,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,248,261. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $150.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.97. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $75.24.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.68%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on C. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.51 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

