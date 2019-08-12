Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,720,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,405,000 after buying an additional 1,018,093 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,923,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,400,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,395,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,070,000 after buying an additional 394,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 495,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,901,000 after buying an additional 293,431 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.85. The company had a trading volume of 610,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,370. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.66 and a 12-month high of $80.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

