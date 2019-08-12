Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,621 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,133,985 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,598,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,840 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 99,629 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of ABT stock traded down $1.91 on Monday, hitting $84.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,329,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,433,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $88.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other news, insider Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,157,278. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Randel William Woodgrift sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $5,720,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,562 shares in the company, valued at $10,346,631.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 862,094 shares of company stock worth $69,122,768 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.82.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.