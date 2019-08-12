News Corp Class A Non-Voting Common Stock-Cdi 1:1 (ASX:NWSLV) Shares Up 6.3% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of News Corp Class A Non-Voting Common Stock-Cdi 1:1 (ASX:NWSLV) shot up 6.3% on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as A$20.33 ($14.42) and last traded at A$20.33 ($14.42), 3,946 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$19.13 ($13.57).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. News Corp Class A Non-Voting Common Stock-Cdi 1:1’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -97.56%.

Get News Corp Class A Non-Voting Common Stock-Cdi 1:1 alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$19.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion and a PE ratio of -70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

News Corp Class A Non-Voting Common Stock-Cdi 1:1 Company Profile (ASX:NWSLV)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for News Corp Class A Non-Voting Common Stock-Cdi 1:1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News Corp Class A Non-Voting Common Stock-Cdi 1:1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.